Vance says free speech 'in retreat' in Europe

U.S. Vice President JD Vance claimed Friday that "free speech is in retreat" in Europe, calling it a bigger threat than Russian military aggression.



"The threat that I worry the most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia. It's not China, it's not any other external actor. And what I worry about is the threat from within. The retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values," Vance said at the Munich Security Conference.



"In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat."







AFP