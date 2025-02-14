News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vance says free speech 'in retreat' in Europe
World News
14-02-2025 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Vance says free speech 'in retreat' in Europe
U.S. Vice President JD Vance claimed Friday that "free speech is in retreat" in Europe, calling it a bigger threat than Russian military aggression.
"The threat that I worry the most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia. It's not China, it's not any other external actor. And what I worry about is the threat from within. The retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values," Vance said at the Munich Security Conference.
"In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat."
AFP
World News
Vance
US
Free
Speech
Retreat
Europe
Next
Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plane returns after mechanical issue: Reuters
Trump says reciprocal tariffs coming on Thursday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Former President Michel Suleiman praises President Joseph Aoun's inaugural speech in meeting
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Former President Michel Suleiman praises President Joseph Aoun's inaugural speech in meeting
0
World News
2025-02-11
Germany's Scholz says Europe will respond 'together' to US tariffs
World News
2025-02-11
Germany's Scholz says Europe will respond 'together' to US tariffs
0
World News
2025-02-12
Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of Ukraine aid: Hegseth says
World News
2025-02-12
Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of Ukraine aid: Hegseth says
0
World News
2025-01-20
Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says
World News
2025-01-20
Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:25
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
World News
12:25
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
0
World News
09:40
Congo fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter: UN agency
World News
09:40
Congo fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter: UN agency
0
World News
07:34
Kyiv says received bodies of 757 slain Ukrainian troops
World News
07:34
Kyiv says received bodies of 757 slain Ukrainian troops
0
World News
06:52
Zelensky says ready to talk to Russia after US, Ukraine agree position
World News
06:52
Zelensky says ready to talk to Russia after US, Ukraine agree position
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity
Lebanon News
05:43
Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28
UNRWA says banning the agency in Israel would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28
UNRWA says banning the agency in Israel would be 'catastrophic'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:30
MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
02:30
MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry
2
Lebanon News
04:52
In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
04:52
In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports
3
Lebanon News
00:08
Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions
Lebanon News
00:08
Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions
4
Lebanon News
00:25
Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining
Lebanon News
00:25
Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining
5
Lebanon News
09:28
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
Lebanon News
09:28
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
6
Lebanon News
06:12
Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' as Future Movement is 'here to stay'
Lebanon News
06:12
Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' as Future Movement is 'here to stay'
7
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
08:27
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
8
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More