EU says 'urgently' considering options in response to DRC fighting

The EU said on Saturday it was "urgently" considering all options in response to a widening rebel offensive in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.



"Alarmed by news of Rwandan backed M23 forces seizing Kavumu airport and entering Bukavu, ignoring international appeals for a ceasefire," European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni wrote on X. "The EU urgently considers all the means at its disposal. The ongoing violation of the DRC's territorial integrity will not go unanswered."



AFP