Hundreds gather at Navalny's grave on death anniversary: AFP
World News
16-02-2025 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hundreds gather at Navalny's grave on death anniversary: AFP
Several hundred people gathered at late Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny's grave in Moscow on Sunday, AFP reporters saw, to mark the anniversary of his death in an Arctic prison.
Throughout the morning, people braved glacial temperatures as they filed past Navalny's grave in Moscow's Borisovskoye cemetery, defying warnings from pro-Kremlin social media channels that the authorities, who have declared the late dissident an "extremist," would be watching them.
AFP
World News
Russia
Opposition
Alexei Navalny
Moscow
Next
Austria stabbing was an 'Islamist attack:' Interior minister says
Rubio says US wants stable relationship with South Korea, South Korean ministry says
Previous
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Nabih Berri on Rafic Hariri's 20th assassination anniversary: Hariri was a symbol of unity
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Recommended For You
0
World News
08:50
Israel's Netanyahu says with US support, 'we can finish the job' against Iran
World News
08:50
Israel's Netanyahu says with US support, 'we can finish the job' against Iran
0
World News
06:58
European countries to meet in Paris Monday to discuss security: France's FM
World News
06:58
European countries to meet in Paris Monday to discuss security: France's FM
0
World News
06:09
Austria stabbing was an 'Islamist attack:' Interior minister says
World News
06:09
Austria stabbing was an 'Islamist attack:' Interior minister says
0
World News
2025-02-15
Rubio says US wants stable relationship with South Korea, South Korean ministry says
World News
2025-02-15
Rubio says US wants stable relationship with South Korea, South Korean ministry says
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Lebanese army urges citizens to avoid southern areas due to unexploded ordnance and potential Israeli presence
Lebanon News
07:24
Lebanese army urges citizens to avoid southern areas due to unexploded ordnance and potential Israeli presence
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI
0
World News
08:50
Israel's Netanyahu says with US support, 'we can finish the job' against Iran
World News
08:50
Israel's Netanyahu says with US support, 'we can finish the job' against Iran
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Investigation and interference: Protest over Iranian flights ban turns violent as UNIFIL hit
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Investigation and interference: Protest over Iranian flights ban turns violent as UNIFIL hit
4
Lebanon News
12:53
Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Jarjouaa, killing three
Lebanon News
12:53
Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Jarjouaa, killing three
5
Lebanon News
10:23
PM Nawaf Salam from Baabda: Cabinet to approve ministerial statement on Monday, Airport security a priority
Lebanon News
10:23
PM Nawaf Salam from Baabda: Cabinet to approve ministerial statement on Monday, Airport security a priority
6
Lebanon News
11:31
LBCI sources: Investigation identifies one suspect in UNIFIL assault, flammable substance thrown at patrol
Lebanon News
11:31
LBCI sources: Investigation identifies one suspect in UNIFIL assault, flammable substance thrown at patrol
7
Lebanon News
11:57
Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18
Lebanon News
11:57
Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18
8
Lebanon News
05:58
'Not a single house left'—Houla residents return to devastated town after Israeli withdrawal (Video)
Lebanon News
05:58
'Not a single house left'—Houla residents return to devastated town after Israeli withdrawal (Video)
