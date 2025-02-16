Several hundred people gathered at late Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny's grave in Moscow on Sunday, AFP reporters saw, to mark the anniversary of his death in an Arctic prison.



Throughout the morning, people braved glacial temperatures as they filed past Navalny's grave in Moscow's Borisovskoye cemetery, defying warnings from pro-Kremlin social media channels that the authorities, who have declared the late dissident an "extremist," would be watching them.



AFP