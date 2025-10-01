News
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
Lebanon News
01-10-2025 | 10:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
The state-run National News Agency reported Wednesday that an Israeli attack targeted a vehicle in the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, resulting in injuries.
According to Health Ministry figures, the strike killed one person and injured five.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strike
Kafra
Injuries
Next
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
Previous
