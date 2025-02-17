Poland will not send troops to Ukraine: PM Tusk

World News
17-02-2025 | 07:52
High views
Poland will not send troops to Ukraine: PM Tusk
0min
Poland will not send troops to Ukraine: PM Tusk

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday, as he set off for an emergency summit in Paris to discuss Europe's role in any ceasefire.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier became the first European leader to say he was ready to put peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

"Poland will support Ukraine as it has done so far: organizationally, in accordance with our financial capabilities, in terms of humanitarian and military aid," Tusk told reporters before boarding a plane to Paris.

"We do not plan to send Polish soldiers to the to countries that will possibly want to provide such guarantees in the future, such physical guarantees."


Reuters
 

