'Hard to say' US, Russian positions getting closer: Russian negotiator

A Russian negotiator said after meeting U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that talks had been "serious" but that it was hard to say whether Moscow's and Washington's positions had converged.



"It is hard to say that they are getting closer," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state television, saying that the two sides had a "very serious conversation" and that it was too early to think about a date for a presidential summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.



AFP