Russia praises Trump for blaming Ukraine conflict on moves to admit Kyiv into NATO
World News
19-02-2025 | 05:52
Russia praises Trump for blaming Ukraine conflict on moves to admit Kyiv into NATO
On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump for blaming the Ukraine conflict for the moves to admit Kyiv into the NATO military alliance.
"He is the first, and so far, in my opinion, the only Western leader who has publicly and loudly said that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the previous administration's pushy line of dragging Ukraine into NATO," Lavrov told lawmakers in Russia's State Duma.
AFP
World News
Russia
Donald Trump
Conflict
Ukraine
NATO
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict
Russian leaders are 'pathological liars' who 'cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy says
