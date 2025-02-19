Russia praises Trump for blaming Ukraine conflict on moves to admit Kyiv into NATO

On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump for blaming the Ukraine conflict for the moves to admit Kyiv into the NATO military alliance.



"He is the first, and so far, in my opinion, the only Western leader who has publicly and loudly said that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the previous administration's pushy line of dragging Ukraine into NATO," Lavrov told lawmakers in Russia's State Duma.



AFP