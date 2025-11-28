Lebanon's fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall

Lebanon Economy
28-11-2025 | 02:33
High views
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall
Lebanon's fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall

On Friday, November 28, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline and gas remained unchanged, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 12,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,460,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,500,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,448,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,084,000

