French President Emmanuel Macron threw his weight behind the embattled leader of war-torn Ukraine on Thursday, saying he was elected in a "free system", after Donald Trump branded Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator."



"He is a president elected in a free system," Macron said in a question-and-answer on social media, referring to the Ukrainian president.



"This is not the case for Vladimir Putin, who has been killing his opponents and manipulating his elections for a long time."



AFP