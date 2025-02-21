News
Belarus leader says US trying to pit Russia against China
World News
21-02-2025 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Belarus leader says US trying to pit Russia against China
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a key Russian ally, said Friday it appeared that the United States was trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing.
"It seems to me they are trying to pit the Russians against the Chinese. The Russians must not allow that," Lukashenko said, adding that any deal to end the Ukraine conflict could bring both positives and negatives to Belarus, according to a statement posted by his office.
AFP
World News
Russia
United States
China
Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus
Next
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
Sweden probes possible breach of undersea cable in Baltic Sea, PM says
Previous
