Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican

Pope Francis is showing improvement, is alert and doing some work, the Vatican said on Friday, as the 88-year-old pontiff began his eighth day in hospital battling pneumonia.



Francis is being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14 after struggling with breathing difficulties for several days.



Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe.



Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief update on Friday that Francis had slept well overnight and was able to eat breakfast.







Reuters