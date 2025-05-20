Zelensky says Russia 'trying to buy time' to 'continue war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of not seriously engaging in peace talks and of wanting to continue its three-year invasion, a day after Donald Trump held calls with both Zelensky and Vladimir Putin on the war.



"It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation," Zelensky said in a post on social media.



AFP