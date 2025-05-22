Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.

World News
22-05-2025 | 03:29
High views
Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.
Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.

Two Israeli embassy staff were shot at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X, citing an Israeli embassy spokesperson.


Reuters
 

