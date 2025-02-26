News
Russia, US diplomats to meet in Istanbul on Thursday
World News
26-02-2025 | 05:44
Russia, US diplomats to meet in Istanbul on Thursday
Russian and U.S. diplomats will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss "systemic problems" in the operation of their two countries' embassies, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"Such a meeting will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. I think that its results will show how quickly and effectively we can move forward," Lavrov said Wednesday on an official visit to Qatar.
AFP
World News
Russia
US
Diplomats
Istanbul
Turkey
