Russia, US diplomats to meet in Istanbul on Thursday

World News
26-02-2025 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia, US diplomats to meet in Istanbul on Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia, US diplomats to meet in Istanbul on Thursday

Russian and U.S. diplomats will meet in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss "systemic problems" in the operation of their two countries' embassies, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"Such a meeting will take place tomorrow in Istanbul. I think that its results will show how quickly and effectively we can move forward," Lavrov said Wednesday on an official visit to Qatar.


AFP
 

World News

Russia

US

Diplomats

Istanbul

Turkey

LBCI Next
Italy's Meloni wants 'security guarantees' for Ukraine peace deal
At least 19 dead in Sudan army plane crash: New toll
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Russia-US diplomats to meet this week: Deputy minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-12

Western and Arab diplomats meet in Riyadh for regional conference on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-30

Iran's FM visiting Qatar on Thursday to meet Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:16

WFP pauses food aid in famine-hit Sudan refugee camp

LBCI
World News
09:01

Zelensky says hopes to meet Trump in US on Friday

LBCI
World News
08:07

Italy's Meloni wants 'security guarantees' for Ukraine peace deal

LBCI
World News
03:37

At least 19 dead in Sudan army plane crash: New toll

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

MP Walid Baarini calls for ministerial committee on Qlayaat Airport, advocates for federalism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

MP Jamil Al Sayyed during ministerial statement talk: In Lebanon, the state is the source of problems

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More