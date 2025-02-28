News
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
World News
28-02-2025 | 13:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump openly clashed in the White House on Friday at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia.
"You're not acting at all thankful. It's not a nice thing," the US president said.
"It’s going to be very hard to do business like this," he added.
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Ukraine
Zelensky
Oval Office
Clash
Dispute
UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'
Russia, US hold talks; Putin says contacts 'inspired hope'
