Pope Francis, after setback, had a peaceful night, Vatican says

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for just over two weeks fighting double pneumonia, had a peaceful night and was resting on Saturday after a health setback the day before, the Vatican said.



The 88-year-old pontiff experienced a breathing crisis on Friday, renewing concerns over his well-being.



A Vatican official, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorized to discuss the pope's health, said Francis had not had another respiratory crisis since then.



Reuters