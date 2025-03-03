News
WFP shuts down its office in South Africa: Bloomberg
World News
03-03-2025 | 07:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WFP shuts down its office in South Africa: Bloomberg
Bloomberg reported on Monday that the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP), which receives most of its funding from the United States, is shutting down its office in South Africa.
According to the report, WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain informed staff worldwide of the decision in an email on Friday.
"We have made the difficult decision to close the WFP regional office in Johannesburg," McCain wrote in the email, as quoted by Bloomberg.
Reuters
World News
World Food Program
UN
South Africa
