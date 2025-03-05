News
Greek top court orders release of Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz
World News
05-03-2025 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Greek top court orders release of Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz
Greece's top court has ordered the release of Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz, setting aside a lower court ruling for his extradition to Romania on an arrest warrant, sources with knowledge of the legal case told Reuters on Wednesday.
Steinmetz was initially detained by Greek police on October 13, hours after he arrived on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport.
He had been freed from custody on restrictions and detained again in January after a judicial panel ordered his extradition to Romania.
Steinmetz had appealed against that decision at the country's Supreme Court.
"The top court has accepted his appeal," one of the sources said on Wednesday.
Reuters
