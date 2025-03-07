News
Nine Egyptians freed after 19 months in Sudanese captivity
World News
07-03-2025 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Nine Egyptians freed after 19 months in Sudanese captivity
Nine Egyptians freed after being held for 19 months by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces arrived in Egypt to celebrations on Thursday morning as the Sudanese army advanced in Khartoum.
"Praise be to God. A new age begins for us today. Our life starts anew from today," said Ahmed Aziz Masry surrounded by dozens of people who came to congratulate him on his return to the village of Abo Shanab.
Residents flooded the streets of the village, 110 km (70 miles) southwest of Cairo, home to seven of the freed captives.
Reuters
