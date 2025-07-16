EU court rules against Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs in expenses scandal

16-07-2025 | 04:24
EU court rules against Jean-Marie Le Pen&#39;s heirs in expenses scandal
EU court rules against Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs in expenses scandal

An EU court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal brought by Jean-Marie Le Pen's heirs against a European Parliament decision requiring repayment of approximately 300,000 euros ($348,000) that the late French far-right leader had unduly claimed in expenses.

 

"The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr Le Pen and his heirs," the court said in a statement. "The procedure which led the Parliament to adopt the recovery decision and to issue the debit note is not contrary to the principles of legal certainty and the protection of legitimate expectations."

 

World News

​ EU

Jean Marie Le Pen

Heirs

Payment

Court

