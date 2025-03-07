Extremely dire situation at displacement camps in Burundi as 63,000 flee Congo fighting: UNHCR

The situation at displacement camps in Burundi is extremely dire as the country experiences its largest influx of refugees, fleeing fighting in Congo, in decades, the U.N.'s Refugee Agency warned on Friday.



Some 63,000 people have fled to Burundi, which neighbors the Democratic Republic of Congo, where violence has continued between the M23 group and the Congolese army, UNHCR said.



About 45,000 displaced people are sheltering in a crammed, open-air stadium in Rugombo, a few kilometers from the Congolese border.



"The situation is absolutely dire. Conditions are extremely harsh. The stadium is literally bursting at its seams and there is no additional space for shelter," Faith Kasina the regional spokesperson for East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes told reporters in Geneva.





Reuters