US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM

10-03-2025 | 04:24
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM

U.S. President Donald Trump is "very unpredictable," Greenland's prime minister said Monday on the eve of legislative elections in the self-governing Danish territory.

"There is a world order that is faltering on many fronts -- and a president of the United States who is very unpredictable -- in such a way that makes people feel insecure," Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede told Danish public radio, following Trump's stated ambitions to take over the Arctic island.

AFP

