Both North Sea crash ships still on fire: UK Coastguard

Both vessels were still on fire Tuesday over 24 hours after a cargo ship struck a jet fuel-laden tanker in the North Sea off northeast England, the UK Coastguard said.



The fire on the Stena Immaculate tanker had "greatly diminished," the Coastguard said, adding the cargo ship Solong was "still alight" and being "monitored" after it "separated" from the tanker late Monday night and began drifting southwards.



AFP