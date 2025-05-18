Fainting incidents and overcrowding briefly suspend voting in Kfar Zabad – Zahle

18-05-2025 | 03:28
Fainting incidents and overcrowding briefly suspend voting in Kfar Zabad – Zahle
Fainting incidents and overcrowding briefly suspend voting in Kfar Zabad – Zahle

Voting was temporarily suspended at a polling station in the Zahle town of Kfar Zabad on Sunday after several people fainted due to severe overcrowding, according to the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE).

The fainting incidents occurred as large numbers of voters flooded the polling center’s courtyard.
 

President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
