Russian advance in Ukraine accelerates for fourth straight month: AFP analysing ISW data
World News
01-08-2025 | 08:53
Russian advance in Ukraine accelerates for fourth straight month: AFP analysing ISW data
Russia's military advance in Ukraine accelerated for a fourth straight month in July, its greatest since November, according to AFP's analysis of data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
In one month, the Russian army took 713 square kilometres (275 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, while the Ukrainians reclaimed 79 square kilometres.
This has resulted in a net gain of 634 square kilometres compared with 588 square kilometres in June, 507 square kilometres in May, 379 square kilometres in April, and 240 square kilometres in March.
These figures include territories fully or partially controlled by Russia and those claimed by it.
