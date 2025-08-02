Ukraine's military says it struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery

World News
02-08-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s military says it struck Russia&#39;s Ryazan oil refinery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine's military says it struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery

Ukraine's military said on Saturday that it had struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, causing a fire on its territory.

In a statement on Telegram, the Unmanned Systems Forces also said they had hit the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in Voronezh region.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Strike

Russia

Ryazan

Oil

Refinery

LBCI Next
Trump orders firing of US official as cracks emerge in jobs market
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Israel's military says it struck over 80 targets in Tehran overnight

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel's military claims it struck more than 200 targets in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official

LBCI
World News
2025-07-10

Rubio says Russia's Lavrov shared 'new idea' on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:00

Trump orders firing of US official as cracks emerge in jobs market

LBCI
World News
13:54

Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia

LBCI
World News
2025-08-01

Russian advance in Ukraine accelerates for fourth straight month: AFP analysing ISW data

LBCI
World News
2025-08-01

Putin says Russia wants lasting peace in Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

13 municipal councils elected unopposed in Miniyeh–Danniyeh district, northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28

Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Israeli army publishes images of spokesman Avichay Adraee touring Druze village in Mount Hermon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

UNIFIL restores damaged monitoring post near Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Feel every sensation with Slimane, performing🎤 live this August at the Byblos International Festival. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now!

LBCI
World News
13:54

Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More