Ukraine's military says it struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery
World News
02-08-2025 | 05:54
Ukraine's military says it struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery
Ukraine's military said on Saturday that it had struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, causing a fire on its territory.
In a statement on Telegram, the Unmanned Systems Forces also said they had hit the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in Voronezh region.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Strike
Russia
Ryazan
Oil
Refinery
