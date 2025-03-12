Greenland election winner open to talks with all parties: Deputy party head tells AFP

Greenland's center-right Democrats, who won legislative elections but must now form a ruling coalition, are ready to talk to all parties, their deputy leader told AFP on Wednesday.



Following the polls, in which support also soared for a nationalist pro-independence party, the Democrats "are going to talk with every party," Anna Wangenheim told AFP, adding: "We don't know who we are going to collaborate with, but we are open to discuss and debate" future policies.



AFP