Global displacement to rise by 6.7 million people by end of next year, aid group says

14-03-2025 | 01:21

Global displacement to rise by 6.7 million people by end of next year, aid group says

Some 6.7 million additional people are expected to be newly displaced around the world by the end of next year, the Danish Refugee Council said on Friday, just as aid cuts from key donors like the United States take effect.

The U.N. refugee agency said last year that the number of forcibly displaced people around the globe stood at over 117 million people and warned that number could rise.

Reuters

