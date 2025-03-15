News
Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
World News
15-03-2025 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups. The first group of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea among others, would be set for a full visa suspension.
In the second group, five countries -- Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan -- would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions.
In the third group, a total of 26 countries that includes Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan among others would be considered for a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance if their governments "do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days," the memo said.
A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Travel
Restrictions
United States
Zelensky denies Ukrainian troops encircled in Russia's Kursk region
Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk
Previous
