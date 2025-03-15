Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

15-03-2025 | 06:31
Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups. The first group of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea among others, would be set for a full visa suspension.

In the second group, five countries -- Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan -- would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions.

In the third group, a total of 26 countries that includes Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan among others would be considered for a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance if their governments "do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days," the memo said.

A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Reuters
 

World News

Donald Trump

Travel

Restrictions

United States

