Erdogan, Trump discuss Ukraine, Syria, defense issues: Turkey
World News
16-03-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan, Trump discuss Ukraine, Syria, defense issues: Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and to restore stability in Syria, Erdogan's office said on Sunday.
He told Trump that Turkey supports his "decisive and direct initiatives" to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and that Turkey will continue to strive for a "just and lasting peace," the statement said.
Erdogan also spoke of "the importance of jointly contributing to the lifting of sanctions on Syria to restore stability, make the new administration functional and support normalization," the statement said, adding that this would enable Syrians to return to their homeland.
Turkey also expects steps from the United States regarding the fight against terrorism, taking into account Turkey's interests, it said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Erdogan
Trump
US
Ukraine
Syria
Defense
Turkey
