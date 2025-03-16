Erdogan, Trump discuss Ukraine, Syria, defense issues: Turkey

World News
16-03-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan, Trump discuss Ukraine, Syria, defense issues: Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan, Trump discuss Ukraine, Syria, defense issues: Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and to restore stability in Syria, Erdogan's office said on Sunday.

He told Trump that Turkey supports his "decisive and direct initiatives" to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and that Turkey will continue to strive for a "just and lasting peace," the statement said.

Erdogan also spoke of "the importance of jointly contributing to the lifting of sanctions on Syria to restore stability, make the new administration functional and support normalization," the statement said, adding that this would enable Syrians to return to their homeland.

Turkey also expects steps from the United States regarding the fight against terrorism, taking into account Turkey's interests, it said.



Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Erdogan

Trump

US

Ukraine

Syria

Defense

Turkey

LBCI Next
Russia, Ukraine continue air attacks with ceasefire prospects uncertain
Nine dead in strikes on Yemen capital: Houthi statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-18

Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-10

Turkey will keep providing 'every kind of support' to Syria during unrest: Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-14

Erdogan says Turkey will not let terrorists shelter in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:12

Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis in hospital

LBCI
World News
12:14

US will keep hitting Houthis until shipping attacks stop: Hegseth

LBCI
World News
09:50

White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'

LBCI
World News
09:31

US sent 238 alleged gang members to El Salvador

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07

Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Reuters: US weighing in on Lebanon's next central bank chief, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Walid Jumblatt marks anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's defense minister instructs army to respond to gunfire from Lebanon that hit car: Times of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israeli drone targets car, killing one and wounding another in Yater, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Israel strikes South Lebanon's Aainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanon's FM heads to Brussels for EU conference on Syria's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More