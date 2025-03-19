Pope Francis no longer using ventilation, confirmed as improving: Vatican

Pope Francis is no longer using mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night and his doctors believe he will continue to improve, the Vatican said on Wednesday, in the latest positive update as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia.



Francis has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks for a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.



"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are confirmed to be improving," said the latest detailed medical update on his condition.



The pope had been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight during his hospital stay, which involves placing a mask over the face to help push air into the lungs.



Such ventilation had been "suspended," the statement said. But it said the pope is still receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.



