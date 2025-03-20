News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
World News
20-03-2025 | 14:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
The U.S. on Thursday issued new Iran-related sanctions, targeting entities including for the first time a Chinese "teapot," or independent refinery, and vessels that supplied crude oil to such processing plants.
It was Washington's fourth round of sanctions on Iran's oil sales since President Donald Trump said in February he was re-imposing a "maximum pressure" campaign including efforts to drive down the country's exports to zero. Trump aims to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and funding militant groups.
The refinery Treasury targeted for sanctions is China-based Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
China does not recognize U.S. sanctions and is the largest importer of Iranian oil. China and Iran have built a trading system that uses mostly Chinese yuan and a network of middlemen, avoiding the dollar and exposure to U.S. regulators.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Treasury also imposed sanctions on 12 entities, and identified eight vessels as blocked property it said were responsible for shipping millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. These vessels are part of Iran's "shadow fleet" of tankers that supply the private refineries.
It also placed Wang Xueqing, who it said is linked to the refinery, on the specially designated nationals, or SDN, list. Americans are prohibited from doing business with people placed on that list, and their U.S. assets are blocked.
The vessels Treasury blocked included Panama-flagged Aurora Riley and the Catalina, and the Barbados-flagged Brava Lake.
The State Department said it was imposing sanctions on an oil terminal in China called Huaying Huizhou Daya Bay Petrochemical Terminal Storage, for buying and storing Iranian crude oil from a sanctioned vessel.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Iran
Sanctions
China
Next
China says acted 'in accordance with the law' after Canadians executed
Trump floated US ownership of Ukraine power plants: White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US imposes new sanctions related to Iran
0
World News
2025-02-24
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department
World News
2025-02-24
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department
0
Middle East News
2025-03-14
Iran slams US 'hypocrisy' after sanctions on oil minister
Middle East News
2025-03-14
Iran slams US 'hypocrisy' after sanctions on oil minister
0
World News
2025-03-13
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
World News
2025-03-13
US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:42
Trump 'fully supports' Israeli actions in Gaza: White House
World News
11:42
Trump 'fully supports' Israeli actions in Gaza: White House
0
World News
10:21
US citizen Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US, source says
World News
10:21
US citizen Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US, source says
0
World News
09:28
Zelensky tells EU leaders Russia still striking energy infrastructure
World News
09:28
Zelensky tells EU leaders Russia still striking energy infrastructure
0
World News
09:06
US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official
World News
09:06
US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Health ministry in Gaza says toll from Israeli strikes rises to 413
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Health ministry in Gaza says toll from Israeli strikes rises to 413
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
3
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
5
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
6
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More