US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department
World News
21-03-2025 | 15:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department
The United States is monitoring the actions of Syria's new leaders as Washington determines future policy and continues to call for an inclusive, civilian-led government in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Friday.
"We are monitoring the Syrian interim authorities' actions in general, across a number of issues, as we determine and think about the future U.S. policy for Syria," she told a daily briefing for reporters.
"We also continue to call for an inclusive, civilian-led government that can ensure national institutions are effective, responsive and representative," Bruce said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Syria
Interim
Government
Policy
State Department
