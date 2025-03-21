US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department

21-03-2025
US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department
US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department

The United States is monitoring the actions of Syria's new leaders as Washington determines future policy and continues to call for an inclusive, civilian-led government in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Friday.

"We are monitoring the Syrian interim authorities' actions in general, across a number of issues, as we determine and think about the future U.S. policy for Syria," she told a daily briefing for reporters.

"We also continue to call for an inclusive, civilian-led government that can ensure national institutions are effective, responsive and representative," Bruce said.



Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Syria

Interim

Government

Policy

State Department

Top Russia security official arrives in North Korea: State media
Sudan army says retakes presidential palace from RSF
