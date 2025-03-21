US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department

The United States is monitoring the actions of Syria's new leaders as Washington determines future policy and continues to call for an inclusive, civilian-led government in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Friday.



"We are monitoring the Syrian interim authorities' actions in general, across a number of issues, as we determine and think about the future U.S. policy for Syria," she told a daily briefing for reporters.



"We also continue to call for an inclusive, civilian-led government that can ensure national institutions are effective, responsive and representative," Bruce said.







Reuters