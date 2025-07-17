Israel strikes hit Gaza's sole Catholic church: Italian PM

17-07-2025 | 04:51
Israel strikes hit Gaza's sole Catholic church: Italian PM

Israeli strikes on Gaza have hit the territory's only Catholic church, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, while the ANSA news agency said two people had died.

"Israeli strikes on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church", Meloni said in a statement, slamming "unacceptable" attacks on the civilian population.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Strikes

Gaza

Catholic Church

Italy

Prime Minister

