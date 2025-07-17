Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria, calling them a violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.



“The new wave of violence in Syria is deeply alarming,” the ministry said in a statement.



“Russia has repeatedly denounced Israel’s arbitrary use of force in Syria. These attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law, must be strongly condemned,” the statement added.



“We are convinced that the solution to this crisis lies in dialogue and the strengthening of national unity,” it concluded.



Reuters