Russia says captured villages in three separate areas of Ukraine front

World News
17-07-2025 | 06:03
High views
Russia says captured villages in three separate areas of Ukraine front
Russia says captured villages in three separate areas of Ukraine front

Russia said Thursday it had captured Ukrainian villages in three separate areas of the front line, expanding its summer offensive despite U.S. calls to end the fighting.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had "liberated" the settlements of Popiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region, Degtiarne in the northeast Kharkiv region and Kamianske in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

AFP

