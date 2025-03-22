News
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights
World News
22-03-2025 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights
Venezuela announced Saturday it had reached an agreement with Washington to accept more deportation flights from the United States, one week after more than 200 Venezuelans accused of being gang members were sent to El Salvador.
The flights were suspended last month when U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to its promises, and Caracas subsequently said it would no longer accept the flights.
"In order to ensure the return of our countrymen with the protection of their human rights, we have agreed with the U.S. government to resume the repatriation of Venezuelan migrants with a first flight tomorrow," Venezuelan top negotiator Jorge Rodriguez said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Washington
United States
El Salvador
