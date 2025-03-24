US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire start in Riyadh

24-03-2025 | 04:03
US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire start in Riyadh
US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire start in Riyadh

U.S. and Russian officials on Monday began talks in Saudi Arabia on a possible ceasefire in the three-year Ukraine war, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The talks at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh kicked off a day after U.S. officials held meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in the city.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Russia

Ukraine

Saudi Arabia

