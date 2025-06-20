Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran

20-06-2025 | 06:12
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for the resumption of talks over Iran's nuclear program and urged Israel to halt strikes on the country's "civilian infrastructure."

"It is essential to prioritize a return to substantive negotiations (with Iran) which include nuclear -- to move to zero enrichment (by Iran of uranium) -- ballistics, to limit Iranian capacities, and the financing of the all the terrorist groups that destabilize the region," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

AFP

