White House confirms journalist was accidentally texted classified war plan

The White House on Monday confirmed that a journalist was included in a text group in which U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others planned military strikes in Yemen.



"We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said.



The Atlantic magazine published a story by editor Jeffrey Goldberg which said that "U.S. national-security leaders included me in a group chat about upcoming military strikes in Yemen. I didn't think it could be real. Then the bombs started falling."



AFP