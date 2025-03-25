US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday

25-03-2025 | 15:53
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he would join his wife Usha on a trip Friday to Greenland, saying he wanted to check "security" in the autonomous Danish territory that Donald Trump has talked about taking over.

"There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I'm going to join her," Vance said in a video on X.


AFP
 

