US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
World News
25-03-2025 | 15:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he would join his wife Usha on a trip Friday to Greenland, saying he wanted to check "security" in the autonomous Danish territory that Donald Trump has talked about taking over.
"There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I'm going to join her," Vance said in a video on X.
AFP
World News
US
VP
Vance
Greenland
Next
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
China says Canada 'seriously damaging' interests in deepening trade spat
Previous
