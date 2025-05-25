News
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem as army intercepts missile from Yemen
Middle East News
25-05-2025 | 04:07
Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem as army intercepts missile from Yemen
The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, according to AFP journalists.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Missile
Yemen
Jerusalem
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
Previous
