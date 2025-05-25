Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem as army intercepts missile from Yemen

25-05-2025 | 04:07
Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem as army intercepts missile from Yemen

The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, according to AFP journalists.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.

AFP 

