Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.



In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump said U.S. and Iranian officials were talking but did not elaborate.



"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said. "But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago."



Reuters