Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes

Iran's nuclear facilities were "badly damaged" in U.S. and Israeli strikes during the 12-day war with Israel, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told Al Jazeera English on Wednesday.



"Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure, because it has come under repeated attacks by Israeli and American aggressors," Baqaei told the broadcaster.



AFP