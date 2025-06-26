US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack emphasized that the top priority for the United States is prosperity and security, stressing that Washington has no desire to interfere in the governance of Middle Eastern countries.



“We do not intervene in how countries are governed, nor does America wish to meddle in the affairs of Middle Eastern nations,” Barrack stated.



He said Syria should be given the opportunity to recover, which requires lifting sanctions.



Barrack also noted that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are working together to eliminate terrorism.



He added that history has shown that interventionist policies in the Middle East have failed.



“We didn’t topple the Assad regime — the Syrian people did that,” he said, adding that he was impressed by President Ahmed Al Sharaa’s focus and understanding of history.