US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery

Middle East News
26-06-2025 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack emphasized that the top priority for the United States is prosperity and security, stressing that Washington has no desire to interfere in the governance of Middle Eastern countries.

“We do not intervene in how countries are governed, nor does America wish to meddle in the affairs of Middle Eastern nations,” Barrack stated.

He said Syria should be given the opportunity to recover, which requires lifting sanctions.

Barrack also noted that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are working together to eliminate terrorism.

He added that history has shown that interventionist policies in the Middle East have failed.

“We didn’t topple the Assad regime — the Syrian people did that,” he said, adding that he was impressed by President Ahmed Al Sharaa’s focus and understanding of history.

World News

Middle East News

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

Syria

Sanctions

Governance

Middle East

Peace

LBCI Next
Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin
Iran questions US credibility after Israeli strike, reaffirms right to peaceful nuclear energy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-24

US envoy meets Syria's leader after lifting of sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

President Aoun tells US envoy Barrack that Israel’s withdrawal is key to stability, urges continued support for reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Pope Leo laments 'diabolical intensity' of Middle East conflicts

LBCI
Middle East News
06:55

Khamenei says Israel 'almost collapsed' under Iran's strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Khamenei says US 'gained nothing' from attacks on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:27

From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More