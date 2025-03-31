Myanmar quake rescues raise hopes three days after deadly tremblor

Rescuers freed four people from collapsed buildings in Myanmar on Monday, Chinese media reported, offering some hope three days after a massive earthquake that killed around 2,000 as searchers in Myanmar and Thailand raced to find more survivors.



Among those rescued from the rubble in Mandalay in the early hours of Monday were a pregnant woman and a girl, the Xinhua news agency reported.



Mandalay is near the epicenter of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday that wreaked mass devastation in Myanmar and caused damage and deaths in neighboring Thailand.



Reuters