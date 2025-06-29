News
Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"
World News
29-06-2025 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"
Buenos Aires expressed its support for Rafael Grossi, the Argentine head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying he is facing "threats" from Iran.
In a statement published Saturday on X, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said: “We express our unwavering support for the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and strongly condemn the threats issued against him by Iran.”
The statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday denounced what he described as Grossi’s “malicious intentions.”
AFP
World News
Argentina
Support
Rafael Grossi
Iran
Next
At least six wounded in large-scale Russian air attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities say
Trump criticizes Israeli prosecutor over Netanyahu’s corruption trial
Previous
