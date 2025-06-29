Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"

29-06-2025 | 03:23
Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian &quot;threats&quot;
Argentina voices support for Grossi in face of Iranian "threats"

Buenos Aires expressed its support for Rafael Grossi, the Argentine head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying he is facing "threats" from Iran.

In a statement published Saturday on X, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said: “We express our unwavering support for the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and strongly condemn the threats issued against him by Iran.”

The statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday denounced what he described as Grossi’s “malicious intentions.”

AFP

