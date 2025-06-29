Germany seeks Israeli partnership on cyber defense, plans 'cyber dome'

Germany is aiming to establish a joint German-Israeli cyber research center and deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Sunday.



Germany is among Israel's closest allies in Europe, and Berlin has increasingly looked to draw upon Israel's defense expertise as it boosts its military capabilities and contributions to NATO in the face of perceived growing threats from Russia and China.



"Military defense alone is not sufficient for this turning point in security. A significant upgrade in civil defense is also essential to strengthen our overall defensive capabilities," Dobrindt said during a visit to Israel, as reported by Germany's Bild newspaper.



Dobrindt, who was appointed by new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz last month, arrived in Israel on Saturday.







Reuters