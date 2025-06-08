Trump's travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday

World News
08-06-2025 | 06:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump's travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump's order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States goes into effect at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT) on Monday, a move the president promulgated to protect the country from "foreign terrorists."

The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The entry of people from seven other countries - Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela - will be partially restricted.

Trump, a Republican, said the countries subject to the most severe restrictions were determined to harbor a "large-scale presence of terrorists," fail to cooperate on visa security, have an inability to verify travelers' identities, as well as inadequate record-keeping of criminal histories and high rates of visa overstays in the United States.

He cited last Sunday's incident in Boulder, Colorado, in which an Egyptian national tossed a gasoline bomb into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators as an example of why the new curbs are needed. But Egypt is not part of the travel ban.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

Travel

Ban

Countries

US

LBCI Next
Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP
Leo, the first US pope, criticizes nationalist politics at Sunday Mass
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-05

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

Trump's 25% tariffs on imported autos take effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-07

Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:29

Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP

LBCI
World News
05:57

Leo, the first US pope, criticizes nationalist politics at Sunday Mass

LBCI
World News
13:36

Trump says Musk to face 'serious consequences' if he funds Democrats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07

Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-02

TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-21

Netanyahu says government will appoint next intel chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More