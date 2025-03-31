Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.



"This process is time-consuming, probably due to the fact of the complexity of the substance. The president remains open to contact with President Trump," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that "there is no scheduled" phone call between the leaders, but that "when it is necessary, their conversation will be promptly organized."



AFP